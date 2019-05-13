Luxury hotel building in Gwadar badly damaged in terrorist attack: Report

The building of the luxury Pearl Hotel in southwestern port city of has been badly damaged due to explosions and rocket fire during the terror attack on Saturday, Pakistani media reported Monday.

Five people including a soldier were killed after gunmen stormed the five-star hotel in Pakistan's restive province.

The attack on Pearl in the strategic port city of left four hotel employees and a Navy soldier dead on Saturday. Six others were injured, including two army captains, two navy soldiers and two hotel employees, the military said Sunday.

The separatist Liberation Army said it carried out the attack.

"The fourth floor of the hotel has been destroyed as the attackers had planted improvised at its entry points and also fired rockets," Dawn newspaper quoted security officials as saying.

The ground floor and the other three floors had also been damaged in the encounter between security forces and the attackers, the report quoted the officials as saying.

Meanwhile, security at the port city has been increased and special arrangements have been made to protect the employees of the and others who are working on different projects under the USD 60 billion China- Economic Corridor (CPEC), the report said.

is a strategic port on the that is being developed by as part of the CPEC.

The security authorities and local administration have deployed more personnel of police, anti-terrorist force and at various places in Gwadar.

The roads leading to and other important places are still sealed and nobody is allowed to use them, the report said.

The separatist group said that the hotel, the centrepiece of a multi-billion-dollar Chinese project, was selected in order to target Chinese and other investors.

Militants in resource-rich oppose Chinese investment, saying it is of little benefit to local people.

