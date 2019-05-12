Balochistan hotel attack: Clearing process enters final stage

Pakistani authorities on Saturday confirmed that all guests and staff members have been rescued from in in the wake of an attack in which a was killed.

Deputy (retd) said that the "the process of clearing the hotel has entered its final stages," reported.

Several gunshots were heard after three armed militants entered the private five-star hotel.

The was killed after he tried to stop the gunmen from entering the hotel's premises, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

The Liberation Army (BLA) has claimed responsibility for the attack, according to the organisation's

condemned the attack and urged a "well planned and strong action". He directed authorities to ensure the safety of the people inside the hotel.

The is frequented by both business and leisure travellers.

In the last few years, the BLA has been conducting several suicide attacks in

The group was also behind the attack at the in Karachi last year.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)