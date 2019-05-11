Armed militants storm 5-star hotel in Pakistan's Gwadar port city: police

Some heavily-armed militants on Saturday stormed a five-star hotel in Pakistan's port city of in the restive province, police said.

A shootout was underway at the Peal Hotel after three to four armed militants entered into the facility, Dawn quoted Station House as saying.

There was no immediate reports of casualties.

All foreign and local guests staying at the hotel have been safely evacuated, Express Tribune quoted Information Minister as saying.

Navy and army soldiers are carrying out the operation, sources said.

"At around 4:50 pm (local time) we got reports that there are three to four armed men in PC Hotel," the said.

personnel have cordoned off the hotel, DawnNewsTV reported citing police sources.

The hotel, frequented by business and leisure travellers, is located on the Koh-e-Batil hill, south of on Fish Harbour road in

On April 18, unidentified gunmen donning uniforms of paramilitary soldiers massacred at least 14 passengers, including Navy personnel, after forcing them to disembark from buses on a highway in

Balochistan, which borders and Iran, is Pakistan's largest and poorest province, rife with ethnic, sectarian and separatist insurgencies.

is investing heavily in Balochistan under the USD 50 billion Economic Corridor (CPEC).

The CPEC, launched in 2015, is a planned network of roads, railways and linking China's resource-rich Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region with Pakistan's strategic on the

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)