Lyles beats fellow American Coleman in 100m photo finish

launched himself from near the back of the field to beat fellow American by just 0.006secs and win the 100 metres at the Diamond League on Saturday.

Lyles's blistering 9.86sec was the best time this year and a personal best, and lays down a marker ahead of the world championships in the autumn and the Tokyo next summer.

The 21-year-old, part of a new generation of American sprinters, ducked to the line with a glance to his left to Coleman. A photo finish confirmed had won.

Third was South Africa's Akani Simbine and fourth last year's victor, Britain's Reece Prescod.

It is early days in the season, but and his rivals are already eyeing the world championships in September while also loom.

Lyles, the 200m Diamond trophy winner last year, celebrated wildly and said: "In pre-season I'd taken a couple of losses, a couple of second places, even on my home track, so I really wanted to come out here and told my I wanted to do something.

"I told him that today is the day, today is the day we put it all together."



Asked by AFP what message his nail-biting win sent to the rest ahead of a crucial 14 months, Lyles said: "I really wanted to make sure that this year everybody knows that I'm a 100m and 200m runner, not just a who's kind of running the 100m."



In the women's 100m, Aleia Hobbs of the United States, running out of lane seven, streaked home clear of the field for victory in 11.03sec.

Jamaica's world and Olympic 110m hurdles champion collapsed crying on the track and had to be consoled by his rivals after his fourth victory in as many appearances in

The 25-year-old, winner in 13.12 sec, said: "It was difficult for me mentally to compete today.

"My auntie died yesterday. But then I asked myself, 'what would she want?' "And she would want me to race."



In a highly anticipated match-up, Qatar's overtook his flagging American rival over the last hurdle to win the men's 400m hurdles.

Samba, the second-fastest man in history in the event with his 46.98sec last year, was already the quickest this year and his 47.27 lowered his previous mark.

It was the first time that the Saudi-born Samba and rising prospect Benjamin -- the joint third-fastest ever and still aged only 21 -- had faced one another.

"It was a great race and Rai and I pushed each other to the line," said a smiling Samba, 23.

"The main goal is the world championships (in Doha) later this year.

"This year is a big year and I feel better this year.

