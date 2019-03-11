LHC judge recuses himself from cases on Pak PM Imran's disqualification

A second petition seeking disqualification of Khan for not being "honest and righteous" during last year's was adjourned indefinitely on Monday after a recused himself citing "personal reasons", a media report said.

A second case against Khan, 66, was filed by two petitioners in the (LHC), seeking his disqualification as for not being "honest and righteous" and concealing the alleged parentage of a daughter with a former partner in his nomination papers for the 2018 election.

Earlier on January 21, the (IHC) had quashed a similar petition, terming it "non-maintainable" as it involved personal matters.

A two-member LHC bench comprising Justice and Justice Mamoon Rashid Sheikh, who headed the bench, heard the petitions.

Justice Waheed recused himself from the cases due to "personal reasons", newspaper reported.

A request was sent to the high court's to nominate another for the bench, it said.

The two petitioners claimed that Khan concealed his alleged parentage of Tyrian Jade Khan White in his nomination papers filed for the 2018

During the hearing, the argued that both the petitioners did not belong to the constituency from where the Tehreek-e-Insaf chief had contested the election.

He said that only a voter of the constituency could challenge the eligibility of Khan.

The court, however, raised questions over the state lawyer's argument and said that the petition could be filed at any stage.

" Khan did not mention White as one of his dependents in his nomination papers, and thus he does not measure up to Article 62 and 63 of the Constitution," the petitions read.

Articles 62 and 63, set the precondition for a to be "sadiq and ameen" (honest and righteous).

Tyrian White is the daughter of Ana-Luisa (Sita) White, the daughter of the late Lord It has often been alleged that Tyrian is Khan's daughter.

The petition in the IHC had sought to argue that Khan should be disqualified as the prime minister for 'concealing' his alleged parentage of Tyrian in his nomination election papers.

However, the judges refused to dwell on the arguments and admonished the petitioner for not understanding the law or respecting Islamic teachings about respecting others' privacy.

