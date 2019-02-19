Iran Guards: Pakistani behind suicide attack on troops

The suicide bomber who carried out last week's attack that killed 27 members of Iran's Revolutionary Guards was a Pakistani national, the elite force said Tuesday.

"The suicide bomber was named and was from Pakistan," said Mohammad Pakpour, of the Guards' ground forces, quoted by the force's agency.

The February 13 suicide bombing killed 27 Revolutionary Guards on a bus in the volatile southeastern province of which borders

The general said the probe into the attack had made headway after the model of the that exploded next to the bus had been identified.

"Two days ago the first clue, a woman, was identified and arrested, and through this woman, we reached others," Pakpour said.

Apart from the suicide bomber, one of the suspected accomplices was also Pakistani, he said.

Pakpour said the attack had originally been planned for February 11 to coincide with celebrations for

But had security forces had been "fully prepared" on that day, he said.

A group, (Army of Justice), which says operates mostly out of bases in Pakistan, claimed responsibility for the attack. has and intelligence agency of sheltering the jihadists.

