Maddie Phillips, Anjelica Bette Fellini to lead Netflix's 'Slutty Teenage Bounty Hunters'

Maddie Phillips and Anjelica Better Fellini are set to star in Jenji Kohan-produced Netflix series "Slutty Teenage Bounty Hunters".

According to Variety, Phillips and Fellini will play twins Sterling and Blair Wesley.

Actor Kadeem Hardison has been cast as Bowser Simmons, while Virginia Williams is set to play Debbie Wesley.

The story focuses on two teens, sixteen-year-old twin sisters Sterling (Phillips) and Blair (Fellini), who after joining forces with a veteran bounty hunter (Hardison), dive into the world of bail skipping baddies while still navigating the high stakes of teenage love and sex. Sterling and Blair plan to excel in all extra curriculars, despite the watchful eye of their buttoned-up community.

The series was created by Kathleen Jordan, who will also serve as co-executive producer. Robert Sudduth will serve as showrunner and executive producer.

Jesse Peretz is directing the pilot.

"We're not here to judge, y'all. We're here to embrace the nuance. This show is really about two young women trying to live their lives by their own rules, haters be damned. We can't wait for the world to meet Sterling and Blair. And as for the title, 'Sex Positive Teenage Bounty Hunters' didn't have the same ring," Jordan and Sudduth said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)