Maduro blasts US for 'stealing' billions and offering 'crumbs'

hit out at the on Friday for "stealing" billions of dollars and offering "crumbs" in return as humanitarian aid.

Tons of US aid is piling up in close to the border with as Juan has vowed to defy Maduro's efforts to block the supplies from entering the country.

"It's a booby trap, they're putting on a show with rotten and contaminated food," said Maduro, speaking at an event in the southeastern town of

"They've stolen $30 billion and are offering four crumbs of rotten food," added the beleaguered socialist leader, referring to the

is in the midst of an economic crisis that has left millions in poverty and facing shortages of basic necessities such as and medicine.

Guaido, who is recognized by 50 as the interim president, accuses Maduro of causing economic hardship through mismanagement.

Among those is Costa Rica, whose foreign affairs ministry on Friday gave three Maduro-appointed diplomats "60 calendar days" to leave the country.

Maduro meanwhile blames Venezuela's woes on US sanctions, claiming they have cost the country $30 billion.

The 56-year-old, the hand-picked successor to socialist firebrand Hugo Chavez, branded it the "war of the oligarchy."



US sanctions mostly target regime individuals and company PDVSA, the government's main source of income.

Humanitarian aid has become a key issue in the power struggle between Maduro and

The opposition leader, who last month declared himself acting president, has promised to bring in the aid on February 23.

Maduro refuses to let it in. And his loyal military has barricaded a border bridge between Venezuela and

The insists the aid is just a cover for a planned US military invasion, while says 300,000 people could die without the desperately-needed aid.

Speaking on Friday, Maduro said six million families had benefitted from boxes and claimed to have bought 933 tons of medicines and medical supplies from China, and Russia, his main international allies.

"We paid for it with our own money because we're beggars to no one," he said.

Guaido accuses Maduro of being a "usurper" over his controversial reelection last year in polls widely branded fraudulent.

Maduro says the 35-year-old is a puppet to the US, which is trying to secure access to Venezuela's gold and vast -- the largest in the world.

He said Guaido's challenge to his authority is "treason." "The worst thing is stimulating the imperial madness of an extremist government in the White House," said Maduro.

US announced on Thursday that 25 had "pledged $100 million in humanitarian assistance.

