'We support India's right to self-defense': US NSA to Ajit Doval

US told his Indian counterpart on Friday that supports India's right to self-defense.

Bolton telephoned Doval Friday morning to express his condolences for the terror attack in and offered the US' full support to in confronting terrorism.

"I told today that we support India's right to self-defense. I have spoken to him twice, including this morning... and expressed US' condolences over the terrorist attack, he told

Bolton said the US has been very clear to on ending support to terrorist safe havens.

We have been very clear on that score... And, we are continuing to be in discussions we are going to have with the Pakistanis, he said.

Earlier, the and asked to end its support to terrorist safe havens inside the country.

"We stand with # as it confronts terrorism. must not provide safe haven for terrorists to threaten international security, Pompeo said on

In a stern message to Pakistan, the asked to "immediately end" its "support" to all terror groups and not to provide "safe haven" to them, as the US condemned the brutal terror attack claimed the lives of at least 40 CRPF soldiers.

Pakistan-based (JeM) has claimed responsibility for the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's district on Thursday that left at least 40 CRPF soldiers dead and five others critically wounded.

"The calls on Pakistan to end immediately the support and safe haven provided to all terrorist groups operating on its soil, whose only goal is to sow chaos, violence, and terror in the region," said in a late night statement on Thursday.

