Maduro rallies military as Venezuela opposition plans protest

Venezuelan hit out Wednesday at military "mercenaries" he says are conspiring to divide the armed forces and plot a coup as the opposition planned a new protest to force the from power.

accused an "oligarchy" in neighboring of being behind an attempt by military deserters to drive a wedge between himself and his loyal forces, which are key to the leader's hold on power faced with mounting international support for self-proclaimed

Six major western European have set a weekend deadline for to call elections or they too will recognize Guaido as interim

In a telephone call, US President congratulated Guaido on his "historic assumption of the presidency," giving him a new sense of legitimacy, the said.

Speaking at a parade of 2,500 military personnel in Caracas, Maduro declared: "Where there are mercenary traitors, justice!" It came just hours before a midday strike announced by Guaido.

The strike aims to "demand that the armed forces side with the people" after bloody clashes following protests last week left more than 40 people dead and 850 incarcerated.

Oil-rich has suffered an economic meltdown marked by hyperinflation and shortages of basic necessities that has left millions in poverty, while 2.3 million more have fled the country.

" has risen up to dream of the country we want to be," said Guaido. "We must take to the street." In an interview with the German daily Bild, he called on EU to impose more sanctions on

The US slapped on Maduro's regime earlier this week in an attempt to starve the government of its funding.

Another mass street demonstration is planned for Saturday. president Guaido wants Maduro to step down so he can set up a transitional government ahead of new elections.

In an interview with Russia's agency, Maduro said he was willing to negotiate with the opposition and, mockingly, even offered to bring forward

"I am ready to sit down at the negotiating table with the opposition so that we could talk for the good of Venezuela," said Maduro, 56.

"It would be very good to conduct at an earlier stage." But said Maduro has not responded to an EU demand for elections.

Although in opposition hands since 2015, parliament has been sidelined since 2016 as the regime-loyalist dominated annuls its every decision.

Maduro created a rival legislature -- the -- made up exclusively of his supporters.

What Guaido and the are demanding, though, is presidential elections, something Maduro is unwilling to countenance. " in have taken place, and if imperialists want new elections let them wait until 2025," he said in an apparent reference to

The United States, the and many Latin American joined the opposition in dismissing the legitimacy of Maduro won in May.

Several opposition leaders were unable to stand due to being imprisoned, exiled or barred, leading to a boycott from their parties. Guaido, 35, says Maduro is "illegitimate" and launched a direct challenge to the former bus driver's authority last week when he declared himself

He has received backing from the US and several major countries but it is the support of the military that he needs most to drive Maduro out of power.

The military high command remains loyal to Maduro but Guaido has tried to convince the rank and file to switch sides.

Last week, a group of soldiers rose up against Maduro while Venezuela's military attache to deserted the president on Saturday. The US has urged Venezuela's armed forces to "accept the peaceful, democratic and constitutional transfer of power."



"The regime is in its final throes," said Guaido. The has refused to rule out military intervention in Venezuela and Donald Trump's was even photographed on Monday at the holding a notepad with the scrawled line: "5,000 troops to " A furious Maduro said Trump would have "blood all over his hands" if violence breaks out in Venezuela.

In a tweet, he urged the opposition to "ignore the imperialist calls" and reiterated his offer of dialogue to Guaido. He has previously accused the US of trying to orchestrate a coup.

