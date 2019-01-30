Malayalam actor Sreenivasan hospitalised

-
: Noted Malayalam actor Sreenivasan has been admitted to a hospital here with acute breathlessness, following physical exertion, hospital sources said Wednesday.
Ernakulam Medical Centre Hospital sources said the 62-year-old actor was brought to the hospital Wednesday morning in a serious condition.
He is in the ICUwith ventilator support and is being treated by a team of specialist doctors, including a cardiologist, intensivist, anaesthesiologist and a physician, they said.
Sreenivasan is also an acclaimed screenwriter, filmmaker, and Malayalam film producer.
