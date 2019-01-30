Malayalam actor Sreenivasan hospitalised

: has been admitted to a hospital here with acute breathlessness, following physical exertion, hospital sources said Wednesday.

sources said the 62-year-old was brought to the hospital Wednesday morning in a serious condition.

He is in the ICUwith ventilator support and is being treated by a team of specialist doctors, including a cardiologist, intensivist, anaesthesiologist and a physician, they said.

is also an acclaimed screenwriter, filmmaker, and

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)