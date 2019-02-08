AAP govt alleges attack on CM's vehicle by BJP workers

The ruling Friday alleged an attack on Arvind Kejriwal's official vehicle in by BJP workers, a charge denied by the opposition party in

A blame game ensued with the BJP claiming its workers waved black flags at the for not expanding the metro line in rural pockets and "neglecting" development works in the area.

A group of about 100 men tried to stop Kejriwal's car and attacked it with sticks at in outer where he had gone to inaugurate development works in 25 unauthorised colonies, said a government statement.

"(The) government strongly condemns the BJP attack on the chief minister's vehicle at The attack took place in (the) presence of police on the route cleared by area's of police. This is the fifth such attack on the in the last three years," said a statement.

The government alleged that the "deliberately allowed" the attacks on Kejriwal under "political pressure" from the BJP government at the Centre.

The police denied any attack on the chief minister's vehicle, saying a former BJP MLA along with his associates raised slogans, who were removed immediately from the spot.

"Former BJP MLA along with associates raised slogans. They were immediately removed from the spot and ACP Narela and his staff escorted the chief minister to the venue of the function. There was no incident of attack and no complaint has been received in this regard," said a senior

The government in its statement called the incident "shocking" and wondered how could the chief minister be attacked on the route which was cleared by the of police of the area.

The government further charged that the BJP workers were allowed to surround the chief minister's vehicle, block it and bang window panes with sticks in the presence of the police.

Khatri, who is BJP's district of north west Delhi, alleged volunteers accompanying Kejriwal had misbehaved with his associates and he himself had been shoved by them.

"We were only expressing resentment over not expanding in rural Delhi and neglect of development works by the Black flags were shown and slogans were raised but there was no attack on Kejriwal's vehicle. Instead, AAP volunteers misbehaved with me and I was shoved onto the ground by them, they also tore buttons of my jacket," Khatri alleged.

However the persisted with its allegation, saying Friday's incident was at least the fifth such attack on the chief minister in the last three years.

"The partial attitude of the is clear from the fact that it has not filed chargesheet in any of these cases. The accused are booked under compoundable sections of just for public consumption and the cases are then forgotten," the government statement charged.

The government categorically stated that "under political pressure and directions", the Delhi Police has "ignored" the chief minister's security and the people of Delhi are watching all these "conspiracies".

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)