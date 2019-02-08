15 al-Shabab extremists killed in US airstrikes in Somalia

The military says targeted airstrikes against suspected extremists in have killed 15 fighters.

A US Command statement says the airstrikes occurred in the vicinity of Gandarshe, Lower Shabelle region, on Wednesday and in the vicinity of Bariire in the same region on Thursday.

The airstrikes killed 11 and four people, respectively, after Somali troops engaged the extremists.

The statement says no civilians were harmed.

These are the latest in a dramatic uptick in US airstrikes in the Horn of nation since took office.

The al-Qaida-affiliated extremist group once controlled large swathes of forces have succeeded in pushing it from major cities.

Al-Shabab, the deadliest Islamic extremist group in Africa, continues with attacks in and neighbouring

