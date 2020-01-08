JUST IN
Earthquake in Iran: 4.5 magnitude quake hits Bushehr nuclear plant

State news agency IRNA said the earthquake was felt in Bushehr, site of the country's sole nuclear power plant

AFP/PTI  |  Tehran 

Earthquake in Japan
Earthquake in Iran

A magnitude 4.5 earthquake on Wednesday rattled an area less than 50 kilometres (30 miles) from Iran's Bushehr nuclear power plant near the country's Gulf coast, a US monitor said.

The quake, which had a depth of 10 kilometres, struck 17 kilometres south-southeast of Borazjan city at 6:49 am (0319 GMT), the US Geological Survey said on its website.

State news agency IRNA said the earthquake was felt in Bushehr, site of the country's sole nuclear power plant.
