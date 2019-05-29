Maha: 19-yr-old HSC student commits suicide

A 19-year-old student allegedly committed suicide after checking her Class 12 examination result in city of Maharashtra, a police said on Wednesday.

It was not yet clear whether she passed or failed as her family was in grief over her death, he said.

Kiran Gulab Chavan, whose father is a daily wage labourer, went to her college on Tuesday to check her result in the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) examination conducted by the State Board in February-March.

After returning home in Mukundwadi area, she did not tell her parents about the result.

She allegedly hanged herself from the ceiling in a room with a stole while her parents were having lunch in another room, the at station said.

When her parents did not get any response after continuously knocking at her door, they broke it open and found Chavan hanging, the said.

They pulled her down and rushed her to where she died during treatment, he said.

The parents told the police that their daughter was apparently anxious about her HSC result, the official said.

They said they were unaware about her examination result and that there was no study-related pressure on her from their side, he said.

An accidental death report was registered and a probe was underway, he added.

