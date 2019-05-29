/ -- The (UNSW), Sydney, ranked 45 on QS list globally, has announced its 'Future of Change' scholarships. These scholarships will be offered exclusively to students from who are ready to re-imagine the world around them and to deliver on the demands the future would place before the global community.

"'Future of Change' Scholarships will be awarded to high achieving students across a range of disciplines, including Arts & Social Sciences, Architecture, Business, Engineering, International Law, Art & Design and Medicine," says Mr Amit Dasgupta, founding of UNSW

"To encourage more women to pursue engineering studies a full tuition fee waiver is on offer for a woman student," adds Dasgupta. "The objective," said Mr Dasgupta, "is to create a culture of Engineering studies among women students in UNSW is uniquely placed to do this. The Quantum Computing effort is led by The Dean of is and the inspiration behind waste management is the Pravasi Bhartiya Samman awardee Women occupy a significant space in UNSW tapestry."



Candidates need to secure admission to the ensuing September 2019 term and submit a 2-minute statement of how a scholarship at UNSW will help them achieve their aspirations. The video, covering how a scholarship at UNSW will help a candidate reach their goals, needs to show their passion and determination to become the future of change while meeting their goals.

A candidate needs to submit a or YouTube link with their The last date for applications is July 31, 2019. Those who have completed application for admission can begin applying for scholarship.

To check your eligibility and find out more about the Scholarships, interested students in this Scholarship can visit Future of Change international.unsw.edu.au/futureofchange



UNSW facts to know:is ranked among the top 11 cities to live in the world (and the best in Australia) by HR consultancy Mercer 2019 quality of living standards study.

UNSW was awarded the maximum QS Five Star Plus rating in 2019 for teaching, research, employability, facilities, internationalisation, inclusiveness, specialist subject and innovation.

UNSW is 26th in the World in Employer Reputation. QS University Rankings 2019.

UNSW ranked 37th in the world for academic reputation in the 2019 QS World University Rankings.

About UNSW



UNSW is redefining the future through world-class research and innovation to tackle the world's biggest issues and challenges.

UNSW provides an incredible study environment to nurture growth and encourage innovation. As the home for innovation and entrepreneurship, the QS 45 ranked University offers outstanding experience to students to reach their full potential and build future career.

Illustrious alumni of UNSW include Australian Scott Morrison, who recently got re-elected in the country's

With 'UNSW Founders 10x Accelerator' the biggest student start-up program in Australia, UNSW supports entrepreneurial activities with access to strategic industry partners within the entrepreneurial ecosystem to make its students more employable.

UNSW Sydney offers an incredible study environment to nurture growth and encourage forward-thinking through its 3000-strong faculty and 7000-strong research community that has powered some of the most seminal research.

'Future of change' scholars are supported by UNSW's unparalleled infrastructure, support through its world-class research, illustrious faculty and countless industry partners committed to tackle the world's biggest challenges and issues.

