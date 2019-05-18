Fodder camps for cattle set up in drought affected Aurangabad

As the drought is worsening in Maharashtra, the government on Saturday set up a fodder camp aka ' Chawani' for cattle in the drought-hit district's Lasur village.

Speaking to ANI, a local said that the more than 6000 cattle have been taken care of by the authorities in the shelter home by providing them and water. "About 1200 farmers from three tehsils bring nearly 6300 cattle here for fodder and water. There is proper medical care for cattles. Besides, facilities such as CCTV cameras and fire fighting equipments have also been installed"

The Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that the region will receive rainfall after a delay of at least by a week. The organisation also predicted that the mercury levels across the state of will surge from May 19.

