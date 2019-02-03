JUST IN
Business Standard

Maha: 2 women, toddler, run over by train near Kopar station

Press Trust of India  |  Thane 

Three persons, including a 2-year-old boy, were Sunday killed after being run over by a train near Central Railway's Kopar station, police said.

Inspector Satish Pawar of Dombivali police station said four persons were crossing the tracks near Kopar station at around 3pm Sunday when a train hit them.

"Preeti Rane (26), Sunita Bangale (62) and Livesh Rane (2) died instantly. The fourth person has been injured and is undergoing treatment at a nearby hospital," he added.

First Published: Sun, February 03 2019. 20:55 IST

