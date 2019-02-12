Maha: 8 injured in water tank slab collapse in Ahmednagar

Eight labourers were Tuesday injured after a slab of an under-construction water tank fell on them in Dehare village in Maharashtra's district, police said.

The condition of one of them is serious while others suffered multiple fractures but are out of danger as per medical authorities, of station told

"The labourers were engaged by a firm which is building a water tank in Dehare village. An 8000-square feet slab was erected on Saturday. However, it gave way around 11:20am today, burying eight labourers in debris," Chavan said.

personnel from Municipal Corporation and police teams rescued the labourers and got them admitted in nearby Dr Vikhe Patil Trust hospital, he added.

