Delhi blaze: 3 Buddhist pilgrims from Myanmar among dead, woman guide jumps off 2nd floor to escape

Three Myanmarese Buddhist pilgrims, including two women, were killed in a massive fire in a five-storey hotel in north Delhi's Tuesday, while a woman guide accompanying them escaped death by jumping off its second floor, a embassy said here.

Two victims had been identified earlier, while a 32-year-old man, Htumhla Sein, was later also identified as a Myanmarese national, a said.

The two deceased were part of a seven-member tourist group that had come to on a Buddhist trail, the embassy had said earlier.

In a statement issued in Burmese on its page, the Embassy in New also said, the two pilgrims from lost their lives and one was injured in the fire, which killed 15 other people.

"The...team comprising seven Myanmar pilgrims was residing at the hotel. Officials from in New and Myanmar monks are providing necessary assistance to the victims at the hospital," the statement said.

The group had hired a cameraperson from Bodh Gaya in who also perished in the blaze, the said.

The two Myanmar nationals killed in the fire are: Daw Hla May (66), from Tikegyi Township, and Daw Mya Mya Htwe (44), it said.

The injured person is receiving treatment at the Lady here and the rest four Myanmar citizens are staying at the Hotel Metro View, it added.

The said, Chan Chan, a 33-year-old tourist guide from Myanmar, who was part of the group, "saved her life by jumping off the second floor of the hotel".

Chan has suffered a fracture in her leg and is undergoing treatment at the and Hospital.

"The group had come to from Myanmar. Prior to visiting Delhi, they had gone to Bodh Gaya. The group was on a Buddhist trail. The families of the deceased have been informed and their bodies would be sent back to the country after completion of formalities," the said.

"Today, they were to leave for Varanasi," he added.

Gyandeep, a monk helping the affected Myanmarese pilgrims, said they were



also planning to visit the site of the Ashokan Edict in the area near the here.

The massive fire swept through the hotel in the early hours, killing at least 17 guests, officials said. Preliminary investigation suggest a suspected short circuit could have sparked the fire, civic officials added.

