Four persons killed in road accident in Assam

Four persons, including a woman, were killed when a tempo hit a truck parked on National Highway-54 in district on Tuesday, police said.

The tempo coming from to Doboka hit the truck at Mubarak Basti area near Nilbagan, they said, adding that four persons died on spot.

Some more persons were injured in the accident and they were immediately admitted at Haji Abdul Mazid Memorial Hospital and later shifted to Nagaon Civil Hospital, police said.

