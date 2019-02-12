AAP attacks BJP-ruled municipal corporation over hotel fire incident

The Tuesday attacked the BJP-ruled North Municipal Corporation over the hotel fire incident in which 17 people were killed.

Saurabh Bhardwaj, the AAP's spokesperson, asked as to how the NDMC gave permission to operate the hotel which used fibre in its structure.

"The said hotel had five floors with fibre structure on the top floor. How did the give approval to such a building plan? If no approval was given, how could such a hotel operate? How could they get certificate from the to operate?" Bhardwaj asked.

He also asked if the had inspected the hotel before granting it fire safety certificate.

"Will ever see a of or a of fire being suspended for such huge loss of innocent human lives?" he asked.

"We have a rotten system of governance in where the elected city government has no power to even suspend an for criminal negligence. It is only the who can take action against the officers. Sadly he has zero accountability," Bhardwaj charged.

The NDMC has ordered a probe into the incident.

Bhardwaj, an MLA, said the of recently visited a private school and found that it had constructed basement and a fourth floor illegally.

"As per records of the MCD and the Fire Department, the school did not have basement or fourth floor. The fourth floor was made of exactly the same fibre material which was used at the hotel of Karol Bagh," he claimed.

He said no action could be taken against the school due to the "sad state of affairs" wherein the elected government had no power to punish guilty officials.

