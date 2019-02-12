DGCA inspects aircraft that made an emergency landing at Pantnagar airport

Officials of civil regulator have inspected an



aircraft which had to make an emergency landing on Saturday, minutes after taking off from

The inspection was conducted on Sundayafter receiving a complaint from a flyer that the aircraft, operated by Heritage Aviation, had to make an emergency landing at the airport following its door opening midair.

Though airport officials and a Heritage refuted reports about the aircraft door opening midair saying a technical snag led to the emergency landing, Lokesh Bora, a passenger on board the aircraft said its door had opened midair scaring passengers.

There were eight passengers, including Bora, on board flight no 4H-103 from Pantnagar to Pithoragarh when the incident occurred.

In a letter to the of Civil Aviation (DGCA), Bora recounted his frightening experience and sought setting up of a committee to find out eligibility of to operate commercial flights on the route.

The nine seater aircraft had to make an emergency landing at on February 9 when it was on way to Pithoragarh.

However, and airport said its door had not opened midair. It was a technical snag which led to its emergency landing, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)