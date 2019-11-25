Maha: ACB nabs revenue dept official for bribery in Buldhana

A circle officer in the revenue department of Maharashtra was nabbed by the Anti Corruption Bureau on Monday in Nandura in Buldhana district, some 100 kilometres from here, an official said.

Kailash Jaware (53) had demanded Rs 10,000 from an Akola-based man for registration of the latter's farm plot, the ACB official said.

"We caught him while accepting the amount in Nandura. He has been arrested under Prevention of Corruption Act. Further probe is underway," he added.

