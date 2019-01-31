Maha announces rewards for Khelo India medallists from state

The government Thursday announced rewards for players from the state, who won medals at the recently-held

An announcement to this effect was made by state at a ceremony here, where the medal winners were felicitated.

"The young champions won a glittering 1st place at the @kheloindia Youth Games 2019, with an unprecedented victory. It was an incredible moment to interact with each one of them, cheering them on as they go forth, strengthening the culture of our nation!," Tawde tweeted.

"Encouraging these young champions and extending support to their aspirations, GoM has awarded (Rs) 1 lakh for the gold, (Rs) 75,000 for silver and (Rs) 50,000 for bronze medallists as a reward for their excellent performances that won the @kheloindia Youth Games - 2019," the said in another tweet.

Maharashtra had emerged as the overall champions in the Games, jointly organised by the Centre and the Maharashtra government, in and Mumbai, winning 227 medals (85 golds, 61 silvers and 81 bronze).

Tawde, who interacted with the medal winners at a glittering ceremony, assured players, coaches and their parents that the would opt for positive approach on solving their problems.

