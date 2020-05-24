Maha: Big city-returnees bulk of new COVID-19 cases in Hingoli

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  Aurangabad 

People who have traveled from

major cities like Mumbai and Delhi form the bulk of new COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra's Hingoli district, some 220 kilometres from here, an official said on Sunday.

Hingoli has 151 coronavirus positive cases currently, though the number of active ones is 62 as 89 people have been discharged after recovery.

"Of the 13 new cases found last night in Sengaon, ten came from Mumbai and three from Delhi. Of the 31 patients in isolation centres in Limbala, 22 came back from Mumbai, four from Aurangabad, and one each from Raigad and Karnataka's Bidar," the official said.

The 62 patients are in centres in Hingoli and Aurangabad, he added.

First Published: Sun, May 24 2020. 18:26 IST

