Maha: Couple running realty firm booked for cheating bizman

A couple running a firm in district of has been booked for allegedly cheating a 71-year-old to the tune of Rs 28.5 crore, police said on Thursday.

The complainant, Vijay Agrawal, who is an aluminium trader in neighbouring Mumbai, said he came in contact with the accused - and his wife - through a common friend in 2011.

The accused asked Agrawal to invest in their real estate business by promising lucrative returns, a police said.

They allegedly fabricated documents to show Agrawal as the owner of some flats in their venture but later sold those properties, causing a loss of around Rs 28.59 crore to the complainant, she said.

Based on the complaint, the couple was booked on Wednesday under various Indian Penal Code sections for cheating, criminal breach of trust, forgery and criminal conspiracy, she said.

No arrest was made so far, the said, adding that a probe was underway.

