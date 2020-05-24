JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Air travellers to be put in quarantine centres in J-K
Business Standard

Maha COVID-19 tally 50231; highest daily spike of 3041 cases

Topics
Health Medical Pharma

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Maharashtra on Sunday recorded

3041 COVID-19 cases, the highest daily spike, taking the state tally to 50231, a health official said.

With 58 deaths due to the pandemic reported during the day, the death toll in the state rose to 1635, the official said.

This was the eighth consecutive day when the state reported more than 2,000 new coronavirus cases, he said.

Maharashtra COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 50231, new cases 3041, deaths 1635, discharged patients 14600, active cases 33988, people tested so far 362862.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sun, May 24 2020. 19:23 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU