Coordination meeting for proposed Kailash Mansarovar Yatra

A co-ordination meeting regarding the Kailash Manasarovar via Nathula was held here on Friday to discuss the preparedness of various state government departments and other agencies for smooth conduct of the annual pilgrimage, officials said.

Chairing the meeting, S C Gupta directed the concerned departments and the agencies involved to work in coordination for the success of the

He also enquired about the basic facilities and services in details like accommodations, uninterrupted power and water supply, transport, health and communications.

The and informed that this year 10 batches of 50 pilgrims each are scheduled for the via Nathula.

He said that from Gangtok the Kailash Manasaravor routes passes through scenic places like and through the vast landscape of

The duration of the yatra would be 21 days including 3 days in for preparatory work, Bhutia said.

The route which passes through Nathula Pass in Sikkim is motorable and suitable for senior citizens who are unable to undertake arduous trekking, Bhutia said.

The meeting was attended by officers of Tourism and Civil Aviation department, STDC, heads of the various department of the and other Central organizations including BRO, ITBP, Army, Customs, MHA (Bureau of Immigration) and BSNL, an Information and Public Relations Department release said.

