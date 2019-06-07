Coordination meeting for proposed Kailash Mansarovar Yatra

-
A co-ordination meeting regarding the Kailash Manasarovar Yatra via Nathula was held here on Friday to discuss the preparedness of various state government departments and other agencies for smooth conduct of the annual pilgrimage, officials said.
Chairing the meeting, additional chief secretary S C Gupta directed the concerned departments and the agencies involved to work in coordination for the success of the yatra.
He also enquired about the basic facilities and services in details like accommodations, uninterrupted power and water supply, transport, health and communications.
The Sikkim Tourism and Civil Aviation Department Secretary T.T. Bhutia informed that this year 10 batches of 50 pilgrims each are scheduled for the yatra via Nathula.
He said that from Gangtok the Kailash Manasaravor routes passes through scenic places like Tsangu Lake and through the vast landscape of Tibetan Plateau.
The duration of the yatra would be 21 days including 3 days in New Delhi for preparatory work, Bhutia said.
The route which passes through Nathula Pass in Sikkim is motorable and suitable for senior citizens who are unable to undertake arduous trekking, Bhutia said.
The meeting was attended by officers of Tourism and Civil Aviation department, STDC, heads of the various department of the Sikkim government and other Central organizations including BRO, ITBP, Army, Customs, MHA (Bureau of Immigration) and BSNL, an Information and Public Relations Department release said.
