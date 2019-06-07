Maha fixes 30-minute lunch slot for govt staff

The government has issued a circular fixing a 30-minute slot for between 1 pm and 2 pm during working days for its employees across the state.

The slot has been fixed in view of complaints that officers and staffers remained unavailable to people citing time and, thereby, delaying work, a government circular dated June 4 stated.

The government had, in September 2001, fixed half-an- hour slot between 1 pm and 2 pm for its officials and staffers at Mantralaya (state secretariat) here.

However, there was no fixed time for other government offices in the state.

The timing will be applicable to employees across all government offices in the state.

"Office heads should ensure that officers/staffers will not take more time (than the stipulated 30 minutes) for lunch and that all the officers/staffers in a branch do not go for lunch at the same time," the circular further said.

