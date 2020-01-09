JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Difficult times in country: SC rejects urgent hearing on plea to uphold CAA
Business Standard

Maharashtra govt open to re-investigation of Loya's death: Minister

"Our government is open to reinvestigating the Loya death case," Anil Deshmukh told reporters

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Anuj Loya
Anuj Loya (L) son of special CBI judge B H Loya who allegedly died under mysterious circumstances, during a press conference in Mumbai (Photo: PTI)

Maharashtra government is open to reinvestigating the death of special CBI judge B H Loya in 2014, state home minister Anil Deshmukh said on Thursday.

Loya, who was hearing the high-profile Sohrabuddin Sheikh fake encounter case of Gujarat, died of cardiac arrest in Nagpur on December 1, 2014, when he had gone to attend the wedding of a colleague's daughter.

"Our government is open to reinvestigating the Loya death case," Deshmukh told reporters.

"Some people are meeting me today to demand that the case be reopened. It will be reinvestigated if necessary," Deshmukh said.
First Published: Thu, January 09 2020. 15:10 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU