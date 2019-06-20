Maha govt to ask BMC to ensure equitable water supply: Sagar

A report on equitable water distribution across has been prepared and the government will ask the city civic body to implement it, of State for Urban Development Sagar said on Thursday.

He was responding to a question raised by member through a Calling Attention notice in the state

"A comprehensive report on equitable water distribution for city and its suburban areas is ready. The report will be shared with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) soon and the civic body will be asked to implement it," Sagar said in the House.

To another question, he said people living on forest land in for years were not getting adequate drinking water supply, but the government will soon ensure it for them.

in 2016 announced setting up a committee to ensure equitable water distribution for the region coming under jurisdiction of the BMC.

The Mumbai civic body loses around 25 to 27 per cent water due to leakages, Sagar noted.

"The government is trying hard to minimise such losses so that it can cater to the growing drinking water demand," he said.

Sagar said though the number of city's permanent residents is limited, its floating population (those who keep moving from place to place) puts a lot of pressure on the administration.

"It is necessary to supply 270 litre of water per person in city areas, mainly due to the pressure of the floating population," the said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)