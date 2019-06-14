No relief from heatwave in Haryana, Punjab

There was no respite from the heatwave conditions in and on Friday with the maximum temperature rising above normal limits, the said.

Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recorded a maximum temperature of 41.8 degree Celsius, up three notches against normal limits, a report said here.

Hisar in registered a high of 43.2 degree Celsius, up two notches while Ambala's maximum settled at 42.8 degree Celsius, four degrees above normal.

Narnaul recorded a high of 43 degree Celsius, up two notches while Karnal sizzled at 42.6 degree Celsius, up five notches against normal limits.

Patiala in registered a maximum of 43.6 degree Celsius, up five notches against the normal.

recorded a high of 42.7 degree Celsius, while recorded 43 degree Celsius, four notches above normal.

