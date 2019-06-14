JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Couldn't train properly for a while after coming out of closet: Dutee

Ascendas India Trust to acquire IT-SEZ in Pune
Business Standard

No relief from heatwave in Haryana, Punjab

Press Trust of India  |  Chandigarh 

There was no respite from the heatwave conditions in Haryana and Punjab on Friday with the maximum temperature rising above normal limits, the Meteorological Department said.

Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recorded a maximum temperature of 41.8 degree Celsius, up three notches against normal limits, a Meteorological Department report said here.

Hisar in Haryana registered a high of 43.2 degree Celsius, up two notches while Ambala's maximum settled at 42.8 degree Celsius, four degrees above normal.

Narnaul recorded a high of 43 degree Celsius, up two notches while Karnal sizzled at 42.6 degree Celsius, up five notches against normal limits.

Patiala in Punjab registered a maximum of 43.6 degree Celsius, up five notches against the normal.

Ludhiana recorded a high of 42.7 degree Celsius, while Amritsar recorded 43 degree Celsius, four notches above normal.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, June 14 2019. 19:00 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU