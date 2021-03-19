Maharashtra home minister meets Sharad Pawar, briefs him about Waze case

-
ALSO READ
Cannot ignore issues raised by protesting farmers, says Sharad Pawar
Maharashtra: Pawar holds meeting with NCP ministers on farm laws, Covid-19
Sharad Pawar to meet Nashik onion cultivators over suspended auctions
BJP will win only in Assam: Sharad Pawar's Assembly poll prediction
Trying to keep aside 13% posts for Marathas in police recruitment: Deshmukh
-
Facing criticism over the handling of Mumbai police official Sachin Waze case, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh Friday met NCP chief Sharad Pawar here and the briefed him about the developments related to it among other issues.
The meeting lasted for nearly two hours.
"He was briefed about the last development about Mumbai (the Sachin Waze case) and also about the developments on the explosives found in a car outside (industrialist) Mukesh Ambani's house," Deshmukh, who belongs to the NCP, he told reporters.
He added that the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the state Anti Terrorism Squad (ATS) are probing the case and the state government is cooperating with the NIA.
"Whoever is guilty will be punished. But till the time the NIA does not complete the probe, I would not be able to comment. Necessary action will be taken by the state government after the NIA completes its probe," Deshmukh said.
He had come under criticism over the handling of the Waze case.
Responding to a question whether Deshmukh would be removed, Pawar on Wednesday had said, "This is news to me."
"We do not believe that (an arrest of Waze) will impact the state government," Pawar had added.
Deshmukh said certain industries are keen to set up their units in Multi-modal International Cargo Hub and Airport MIHAN, Nagpur. He said his meeting with the NCP president was to seek his help from the Commerce and Industry ministry in this regard.
The meeting with Pawar comes two days after the transfer of Param Bir Singh, the Mumbai Police Commissioner.
Earlier, Mumbai Police assistant sub-inspector Waze was arrested by the (NIA) for allegedly planting a car with gelatin sticks outside Ambani's residence.
Waze, 49, credited with eliminating 63 alleged criminals in 'encounters', is also facing heat in the murder case of Mansukh Hiran, who was in possession of the Scorpio. Hiran was found dead in a creek in Thane district on March 5.
Waze, a 1990-batch officer, was earlier suspended in 2004 over his role in the custodial death of a 2002 Ghatkopar blast suspect Khwaja Yunus. Later, he joined the Shiv Sena.
However, he was reinstated last year.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU