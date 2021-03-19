SUV case: Six-member forensic team from Pune visits NIA's Mumbai office

A six-member team of Pune's forensic science laboratory (FSL) on Friday reached the Investigation Agency's (NIA) office in in connection with the recovery of an explosives-laden SUV near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's residence, a police official said.

The forensic experts from Pune reached the NIA office in two cars, he said.

However, the exact reason behind their visit is not yet clear.

The FSL based in Mumbai's Kalina is already examining the Scorpio car in which explosives were found near Ambani's multi-storey house on February 25. The same lab is also analysing the viscera samples of Thane-based businessman Mansukh Hiran, who was in possession of that SUV. Hiran was found dead in a creek on March 5.

police officer Sachin Waze has been arrested by the NIA in the explosives-laden SUV case. Following his arrest last Saturday, the state government has suspended him.

The NIA has so far seized five vehicles- the Scorpio, an Innova, two Mercedes cars and a Toyota Land Cruiser Prado.

Waze, an "encounter specialist", has also been facing heat in the murder case of Hiran, which is being probed by the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS).

Hiran's wife has accused Waze of involvement in her husband's suspicious death.