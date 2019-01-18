Maha licensed arms dealer booked for storing weapons with kin

A from district in western was booked for violating rules under the Arms Act as he had stored weapons at the house of a relative, police said Friday.

Prakash Yadav is a in Patan tehsil of Satara, over 110 kilometres from here, and runs an arms and ammunition shop there, an said.

"We received information that Yadav, instead of keeping the weapons at the designated place which is in his shop, stocked some of them at his relative's house. This violates the rules and provisions of the Arms Act," the informed.

He said a raid was carried out at the accused's relative's house late Thursday night and 55 firearms were recovered.

He said a case under section 30 (contravention of licence or rule) of Arms Act was being registered.

