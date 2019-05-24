Maha LS poll: Slight increase in NOTA in 2019

The number of people who opted for NOTA (none of the above) in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls in Maharashtra was slightly higher when compared to the 2014 polls, EC data revealed.
The state recorded 4,86,902 NOTA votes, up from the 4,83,459 in the 2014 polls.
In this year's Lok Sabha polls, Palghar Lok Sabha constituency recorded the highest number of NOTA votes - 29,479 - followed by Naxal affected Gadchiroli-Chimur which saw 24,599 voters opting for NOTA.
In the 2018 Lok Sabha bypoll in Palghar, 16,884 votes recorded in favour of NOTA.
"In 2014, Palghar was won by BJP's Chintaman Wanga, who died couple of years back due to cardiac arrest. The BJP was not keen on fielding his son Shrinivas, but Shiv Sena suddenly decided to nominate him. To counter it, BJP inducted former Congress MLA Rajendra Gavit and ensured his victory," a political analyst said.
"It was thought that BJP-Sena would contest elections separately but surprisingly, both the parties patched up and the BJP ceded Palghar to the Sena. It was expected that Sena would field Shrinivas Wanga, but instead Gavit joined Sena and contested the seat. With such a circus, it is no surprise Palghar voters chose NOTA in such large numbers," he added.
Apart from Palghar, Gadchiroli-Chimur (24,599), Nandurbar (21,925) and Thane (20,426) Lok Sabha constituencies also saw a sizable number of voters opting for NOTA.
While Palghar and Thane were won by the Shiv Sena, Gadchiroli-Chimur and Nandurbar were retained by BJP.
Out of 48 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra, as many as 21 constituencies reported more than 10,000 voters opting for NOTA, including all six Lok Sabha seats from Mumbai and urban Lok Sabha constituencies such as Thane, Kalyan, Raigad and Pune.
Incidentally, Nagpur, a major urban Lok Sabha seat, the number of people who went for NOTA was reportedly only 4,578.
