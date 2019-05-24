Maha LS poll: Slight increase in NOTA in 2019

The number of people who opted for (none of the above) in the 2019 polls in was slightly higher when compared to the 2014 polls, data revealed.

The state recorded 4,86,902 votes, up from the 4,83,459 in the 2014 polls.

In this year's polls, Palghar constituency recorded the highest number of votes - 29,479 - followed by Naxal affected Gadchiroli-Chimur which saw 24,599 voters opting for NOTA.

In the 2018 Lok Sabha bypoll in Palghar, 16,884 votes recorded in favour of NOTA.

"In 2014, Palghar was won by BJP's Chintaman Wanga, who died couple of years back due to The BJP was not keen on fielding his son Shrinivas, but suddenly decided to nominate him. To counter it, BJP inducted former MLA and ensured his victory," a said.

"It was thought that BJP-Sena would contest separately but surprisingly, both the parties patched up and the BJP ceded Palghar to the Sena. It was expected that Sena would field Shrinivas Wanga, but instead Gavit joined Sena and contested the seat. With such a circus, it is no surprise Palghar voters chose NOTA in such large numbers," he added.

Apart from Palghar, Gadchiroli-Chimur (24,599), Nandurbar (21,925) and Thane (20,426) Lok Sabha constituencies also saw a sizable number of voters opting for NOTA.

While Palghar and Thane were won by the Shiv Sena, Gadchiroli-Chimur and Nandurbar were retained by BJP.

Out of 48 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra, as many as 21 constituencies reported more than 10,000 voters opting for NOTA, including all six Lok Sabha seats from and urban Lok Sabha constituencies such as Thane, Kalyan, Raigad and Pune.

Incidentally, Nagpur, a major urban Lok Sabha seat, the number of people who went for NOTA was reportedly only 4,578.

