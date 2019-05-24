Opposition family scions suffer losses in Lok Sabha polls, most from NDA taste success

As BJP's saffron surge swept the country, many opposition political family scions bit the dust in the elections, while most from the NDA tasted success.

Significant among those vanquished is Rahul Gandhi, who lost Amethi, his party's political bastion, which has been with the family for 39 years since his uncle won the seat in 1980.

won the seat in a bypoll in 1981 and retained it in 1984, 1989 and 1991, but he was assassinated that year. Satish Sharma, a friend of the Gandhi family, won the constituency won the seat in the 1991 bypoll and then in 1996, but the seat was wrested from him by BJP's in 1998.

A year later, entered and won the Amethi seat which she retained till 2004. won the seat in 2004, 2009 and 2014.

Four-time lost his stronghold over Guna in Madhya Pradesh, a seat that was also held by his father, former Union The had been in power in the seat since 1999.

Former Bhupinder Singh Hooda's son and Indian National Congress from Rohtak, Deepender Hooda, lost his family seat in a see-saw battle with BJP's Hooda was the youngest when in 2005.

In Maharashtra, Ajit Pawar's son Parth, Murli Deora's son and Shankarrao Chavan's son conceded defeat from Maval, Mumbai South and Nanded constituencies, respectively.

The secured the Baramati seat in with its Sharad Pawar's daughter winning by 1,55,774 votes.

Down south, Nikhil Kumaraswamy, the son of Karnataka Chief H D Kumaraswamy, lost from Mandya.

From Samajwadi Party's first family, party patriarch and his son won from Mainpuri and Azamgarh respectively, but Akhilesh's wife lost out on the Kannauj seat.

The stars, however, did not favour the other famous couple in the fray, former BJP Shatrughan Sinha, who was fighting on a Congress ticket in Patna Sahib, and his wife Poonam Sinha, a debutante on a ticket from

lost to and Poonam lost to who polled over 3.47 lakh votes more than her.

The LJP president's son also won in Jamui by 2,41,049 votes.

Vying for the Malda North seat in were cousins -- Trinamool Congress' Mausam Noor and Congress' Isha Khan Choudhury -- but the constituency was eventually bagged by BJP candidate Khagen Murmu, who won by 84,288 votes.

In Andhra Pradesh's Aruku, daughter V Shruti Devi of the Congress was pitted against her father of the TDP. The seat finally went to YSR Congress' Goddeti Madhavi.

BJP's Maneka and Varun Gandhi retained their seats in Sultanpur and Pilibhit, respectively, which they had swapped this time. Both these seats have been held by the mother and son duo earlier.

Others like the Paswans of the (LJP) fared impressively in While Ram Vilas Paswan's brother won from Samastipur, his other bother Pashu Pati Kumar Paras sealed a win in Hajipur.

Both Pankaja Munde, daughter of and Poonam Mahajan son of won their seats. Harsimrat Badal and Sukhbir Singh Badal also won their seats.

