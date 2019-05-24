Oil slick spotted after Saudi tanker sabotaged

A Saudi tanker damaged off the coast of the in mid-May appears to have leaked a trail of oil, released on Friday show.

Radar satellites operated by the Finnish company photographed the vessel Amjad on May 14, two days after it and three other ships, including another Saudi tanker, were mysteriously sabotaged in the Sea of

Neither nor the UAE, both close allies of the United States, have yet given details on the exact nature of those attacks, which come amid heightened tensions between and Riyadh's arch rival

"There is a trail of that is on the surface of the sea," Iceye's told AFP.

"The trail is linked to the vessel Amjad and we have had a third party verify that for us," Keranen said, adding that images taken by the satellite Sentinel-2 also seem to confirm the presence of around the ship.

Saudi Arabia's Energy said after the attack there were no casualties or any spill from the tankers.

The oil in the pictures could be fuel from the engine.

The strikes on the ships were followed two days later by drone attacks on the key Saudi east-west oil pipeline, which denounced as an attack on the security of the world's

Yemen's Huthi rebels claimed responsibility for the strikes and said they were a response to "crimes" committed by and its allies during more than four years of war in support of the government.

The Saudi cabinet called for "confronting terrorist entities which carry out such sabotage acts, including the Iran-backed Huthi militias in "



Saudi Arabia, the world's largest exporter of oil, currently pumps around 10 million barrels per day (bpd) of which around seven million bpd are exported.

