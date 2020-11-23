Maha makes RT-PCR negative report mandatory for entering state

-
Maharashtra government on Monday made it mandatory for those seeking to enter the state from Delhi, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Goa to carry RT-PCR negative reports.
For those flying in, the RT-PCR sample collection should have been done within 72 hours of scheduled time of landing at airports in Maharashtra, a government order said.
People with COVID-19 symptoms seeking to enter the state from Delhi, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Goa would be turned back, the order said.
"The passengers without symptoms will be allowed entry. Passengers with symptoms shall have the option of turning back and going to their home to recuperate," the order said.
The order stipulated that all domestic passengers traveling from airports in NCR Delhi, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Goa shall carry RT-PCR negative test reports with them before boarding and show them to the teams at the arrival airport in Maharashtra.
"The Airports Authority of India is requested to check the report before allowing passengers to board the flight, the government order said.
The state government on Monday came out with revised standard operating procedures on preventive measures to check the spread of COVID-19 in the state.
In case of journey by trains, the RT-PCR samples collection should have been done within 96 hours before the scheduled arrival in Maharashtra, the order said.
