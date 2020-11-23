Tarun Gogoi was a popular leader, a veteran administrator: PM Narendra Modi

Expressing his anguish at the death of former Assam chief minister Tarun Gogoi, Prime Minister on Monday described him as a popular leader and veteran administrator who had years of political experience in Assam as well as at the Centre.

Gogoi died in Guwahati on Monday while undergoing treatment for post-COVID-19 complications, state Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

He was 84 and is survived by wife Dolly, daughter Chandrima and son Gaurav, a Lok Sabha MP from Congress.

Modi tweeted, "Sri Ji was a popular leader and a veteran administrator, who had years of political experience in Assam as well as the Centre. Anguished by his passing away. My thoughts are with his family and supporters in this hour of sadness. Om Shanti.

