Telangana logs 997 new Covid-19 cases, 4 deaths; Chiranjeevi tests negative

Telangana reported 997 fresh
coronavirus cases taking the tally to 2.56 lakh while three fatalities pushed the toll to 1,397, the state government said on Friday.
Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 169, followed by Medchal Malkajgiri (85) and Rangareddy (66), it said in a bulletin, providing details as of 8 PM on November 12.
As many as 17,094 patients are under treatment and 42,163 samples were tested on November 11.
Cumulatively, 48.12 lakh samples have been tested.
The samples tested per million population was 1.29 lakh, the bulletin said.
The case fatality rate in the state was 0.54 per cent, while it was 1.5 per cent at the national level.
The recovery rate in Telangana was 92.76 per cent, while it was 92.9 per cent in the country.
Meanwhile, Telugu film hero and former union minister K Chiranjeevi who recently said he tested positive for COVID- 19 and was asymptomatic, turned out to be negative of the virus.
The actor in his Twitter account said, a group of doctors did three different tests and concluded that he was Covid-19 negative and that the earlier result was due to a faulty RT PCR kit.
