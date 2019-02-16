Maha man attacked with knife after quarrel over phone charger

A man was allegedly attacked with a knife by his sister's fiance after the latter drained out his battery playing an and could not get a charger, police said Saturday.

The incident happened on February 7 but a case of attempt to murder was registered by Kolshewadi police in Maharashtra's district on Thursday, an said.

"Rajnish Rajbar drained out his phone battery playing Unknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG). When he could not get a charger, he picked up a quarrel in the house and attacked his would-be wife's brother with a knife," the said.

He said the accused has not been arrested as yet and probe into the incident was underway.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)