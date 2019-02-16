Bangladesh stands with India in fight against terror: Minister Hasan Mahmud

Saturday condemned the attack and said it stands with in its fight against terror.

Forty CRPF personnel were killed and five injured in one of the deadliest terror attacks in on Thursday, when a Jaish-e-Mohammed suicide bomber rammed an explosives-laden vehicle into their bus in district.

"We condemn the terror attack in which led to the death of 40 CRPF troopers. We stand by in its fight against terror," told reporters at after paying floral tributes to the photograph of those killed in the attack.

When asked if should be isolated in the international fora for orchestrating the attack on security forces, Mahmud said "We condemn whoever is involved in this terror attack. We strongly criticize them".

The also said has been fighting against terror and its security agencies have been cooperating and exchanging inputs with their Indian counterparts.

"Bangladesh, too, has been fighting against terror and in this fight we have always cooperated with In Bangladesh, too, there have been terror attacks and we have taken steps to curb the terror activities on our soil," Mahmud said.

When asked about Bangladesh-based terror outfit (JMB) crossing over to India, he said Bangladesh has taken several steps to curb terror activities on its soil.

"We have taken several steps to curb terror activities on our soil. They no longer have a fertile ground for breeding in Bangladesh, that may be the reason they are trying to cross over to India. But our security agencies have been cooperating and exchanging inputs with Indian agencies in order to track down those terrorists," Mahmud said.

He added that there was a pressing need to fight against terrorist attacks regionally and globally.

"The under the leadership of Sheikh is working with India and other countries as well. Whoever is linked or patronising this kind of attacks, we condemn everyone," he said.

The minister added that all the terrorist groups have their own regional and global networks.

A 22-year-old man was arrested Saturday for alleged links to the terror outfit JMB, which was involved in the Bodh Gaya blast case last year.

