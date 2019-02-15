Maha: Man gets 112 days in jail for ferrying gutkha

JUST IN
MP: Man gets 10 years in jail for ferrying poppy husk
Press Trust of India  |  Palghar 

A court in Dahanu in Palghar district has sentenced a 24-year-old man to 112 days in jail for transporting gutkha, a substance banned in Maharashtra.

District Judge S A Mulik, in a recent order, also fined the accused, Abdul Kadir Khan, Rs 1,02,200, said Additional Public Prosecutor RB Valvi.

Khan was arrested after police, acting on a tip-off, found gutkha worth Rs 2.21 lakh in his car on December 11, 2015, Valvi said.

He was charged under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Food Safety and Standards Act, the APP said.

