Maha: Man gets 112 days in jail for ferrying gutkha

A court in in district has sentenced a 24-year-old man to 112 days in jail for transporting gutkha, a substance banned in

Mulik, in a recent order, also fined the accused, Abdul Kadir Khan, Rs 1,02,200, said RB Valvi.

Khan was arrested after police, acting on a tip-off, found gutkha worth Rs 2.21 lakh in his car on December 11, 2015, Valvi said.

He was charged under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the and Standards Act, the APP said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)