Maha: Minor son held for gold theft, father commits suicide

A man allegedly committed suicide after his minor son was held in a gold theft case at the house of a municipal corporator where he worked, police said Friday.

Shripad (52) consumed poison late Wednesday night near Bhagur bus-stand area here, an said.

"Mhaske used to work in the bungalow of Shivajirao Patil, who is of corporator Hemlata Patil. His minor son would also help out at the bungalow located in Tilakwadi area here," said Ashok Bhagat of station.

"Five gold biscuits of ten tola (10 grams) each valued at Rs 15 lakh and Rs 10,000 in cash were stolen from the bungalow last month. The family noticed the theft on Tuesday and told police that they suspected Mhaske's minor son," he said.

Police investigations led to the minor son and three others, including a goldsmith, being picked up from Selu in district on Wednesday, he added.

"Mhaske's son had sold two gold biscuits and bought a motorcycle. He hid three biscuits under the seat of the two-wheeler. We have recovered Rs 1.70 lakh in cash, 28 tolas gold and the motorcycle," Bhagat said.

On hearing about his son's involvement in a theft case, a shocked Mhaske consumed poison on Wednesday night and committed suicide, Bhagat said.

"The minor has been sent to a observation home while three others, identified as Vithal Bahiwal (34), Shivaji Khude (33) and (18), have been arrested and brought to Nashik," he said.

