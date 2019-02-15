Lankan PM Ranil Wickremesinghe condemns Pulwama terror attack

Sri Lankan has condemned the terrorist attack and offered his condolences to

At least 37 CRPF personnel were killed and five injured on Thursday in one of the deadliest terror attacks in when a Jaish suicide bomber rammed a vehicle carrying over 100 kg of explosives into their bus in district.

"I strongly condemn the brutal terrorist attack in Kashmir's district the worst-ever terror attack in since 1989. I express my condolences to @narendramodi and the families of police officers who lost their lives," Wickremesinghe said on

Former of the Opposition also took to to extend his condolences.

"I condemn the terror attack in .. I extend my heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased. The world should continue to combat terrorism," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)