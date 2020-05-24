Maha: Man hammers 20-yr-old daughter to death in Palghar

A man allegedly killed his 20-



year-old daughter by hitting her with a hammer in Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place in Virar area on Saturday following which the accused, Dattaram Joshi (54), was arrested, but the reason behind the killing was not yet known, an official at Arnala police station said.

Joshi hammered to death his daughter Akansha, a final year B.Sc student in a local college, in the presence of his wife and and elder son at their home in Tirupati Nagar at around 9.30 am on Saturday, he said.

However, the victim's family members did not inform the police and their neighbours alerted the security personnel, the official said.

The body was later sent for postmortem and Joshi was arrested on Saturday evening and charged with murder, he said.

"We are yet to find out why Joshi killed his daughter. He is tight-lipped. We are hoping to get leads from the victim's mobile phone," he said.

Virar Sub-Divisional Officer of Police Renuka Bagde has taken over probe in the case, he added.

