Maha man held for killing wife and then attempting suicide

A 25-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly killing his his wife in the metropolis' area and then attempting suicide, police said Saturday.

The couple, identified as and his wife Suman, hail from and got married eleven months ago, but were having frequent quarrels due to the man's alcoholism, an said.

"On Sunday, Sanjay assaulted after a quarrel and beat her to death. The matter came to light on Tuesday when some neighbours told police about a foul smell emanating from the couple's room in a chawl in Sion's Shastri Nagar area," he said.

"When we reached their home, the woman was found dead and the man was lying unconscious nearby with injuries on his hand. The woman's post mortem report revealed she had died of internal injuries. Sanjay then confessed to killing her and trying to commit suicide," the said.

The accused was arrested on Saturday and has been charged with the murder and attempt to suicide, he said.

