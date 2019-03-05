Maha man kills self; kin claim he did it for Matang quota

A 35-year-old man allegedly committed suicide Tuesday in Maharashtra's district and his kin claimed he took the step as he wanted reservation for the Matang community, police said.

Sanjay Dnyanoba Taktode, a resident of Salegoan in Kaij, over 380 kilometres from here, allegedly jumped into a pond near the Bindusara river, an said.

His body had been fished out and a bag containing his mobile phone, Aadhaar card and other documents was recovered from the spot, the informed.

According to Taktode's relatives, the deceased had demanded quota for the Matang community, to which he belongs, and had written about it on Whatsapp and and also made a video clip before allegedly committing suicide, the said.

The official said an accidental death report had been taken and further probe was on to ascertain why he took this step.

